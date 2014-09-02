Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 2

ZURICH, Sept 2 Swiss stocks were expected to
inch slightly higher at the open on Tuesday but with gains
expected to be limited as investors stay on the sidelines ahead
of the European Central Bank's policy decision later this week.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent
to 8,761 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said it had launched a new fully automated
molecular diagnostic systems.
* Novartis said it will unveil new data from three
key clinical trials at the European Respiratory Society
International Congress in Munich on Sept. 6-10.
* GAM Holding AG said Alexander Friedman will
replace David Solo as the group's chief executive on Sept. 8.
* Forbo said it had completed a share buyback at a
fixed price of 900 Swiss francs per registered share and that
3.2 percent of the group's share capital was tendered.
* Romande Energie posted first-half net profit of
45 million Swiss francs, 15.8 percent lower compared to the same
period last year.
* Swisslog said it had won a major order for new
automated material handling systems in the banking industry in
South East Asia.
* IVF Hartmann posted a 6.3 percent year-on-year
rise in revenue to 66.2 million Swiss francs for the first half
of the year.
* Evolva said it expects revenues in 2014 to reach
at least 10 million Swiss francs.
ECONOMY
* Swiss economic output was unchanged in the second quarter
from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic
Affairs (SECO) said on Tuesday.