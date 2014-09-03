Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 3

ZURICH, Sept 3 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly higher on Wednesday, range-bound ahead of the
European Central Bank's policy meeting later this week, with
investors split on whether the ECB will unveil further immediate
stimulus steps to stave off deflation.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent
to 8,764 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse said it was investigating
allegations of trader misconduct reported in The Wall Street
Journal on Tuesday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said it will present data showing its
Gilenya drug is more effective than a placebo in treating
patients with multiple sclerosis.
* Nationale Suisse said first-half profit rose 7.1
percent to 57 million Swiss francs (62.04 million US dollars) on
3 percent growth in premiums, which the insurer said bodes well
for full-year earnings, despite an expected hit due to
restructuring charges from the planned merger between with
fellow Swiss insurer Helvetia.
* Kudelski said it closed the sale of its stake in
NagraID Security SA, a producer of powered display cards for
companies operating in financial payments, authentication and
identification solutions, to Oberthur Technologies, for an
undisclosed sum.
* Implenia said it won a new contract for the
"portalyssa" project in Lyss, Switzerland worth nearly 33
million Swiss francs (35.89 million US dollar).
* Bobst said it placed 150 million francs of 1.5
percent straight bonds through Raiffeisen Switzerland
Cooperative and Neue Helvetische Bank AG acting at 100.1
percent.
ECONOMY
(1 US dollar = 0.9195 Swiss franc)
