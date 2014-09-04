Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 4

ZURICH, Sept 4 Swiss stocks were seen opening slightly lower on Thursday, taking a breather after gains in the previous sessions, as investors wait to see whether the European Central Bank will unveil further stimulus steps.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.2 percent at 8,791 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ROCHE

Roche said on Thursday that Arthur Levinson had resigned from its board of directors with immediate effect, in order to avoid any conflict of interest, given his role as chief executive at Calico.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Partners Group said it had acquired a 30 percent stake in Turkish natural gas distributor Enerya on behalf of its clients.

* EEII said its net asset value per share rose 9 percent to 9.55 francs in the second quarter, helped by the positive share price developments of its main holding, Ukrnafta and Gazprom.

* Logitech said previously issued financial statements for 2011 and 2012 can no longer be relied on and will restate these statements as part of its results for 2014. The group said the restatement is not expected to materially impact results for 2013 or 2014.

* Leclanche said revenues for the first six months of the year was 5.6 million Swiss francs, 29.8 percent lower than the same period last year.