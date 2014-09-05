Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 5

ZURICH, Sept 5 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly lower on Friday, in line with European markets set
to dip after the previous session's sharp rally spurred by the
European Central Bank's surprise interest rate cut and new
measures to support the euro zone economy.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.2
percent, according to the SMI future.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ABB
Swiss automation technology group ABB said it had formed an
alliance with China's BYD to develop energy storage as it looks
to find new ways to charge electric vehicles and boost usage of
renewable energy sources.
BANKS
* Thirteen of the world's biggest banks, including UBS
and Credit Suisse, have been accused by an
Alaska pension fund of breaking U.S. antitrust and commodities
laws by rigging an interest rate benchmark used to price many
financial instruments in the $710 trillion derivatives market.
* A Manhattan federal judge said on Thursday that investors
may pursue a lawsuit accusing 12 major banks, including UBS and
Credit Suisse, of violating antitrust law by fixing prices and
restraining competition in the roughly $21 trillion market for
credit default swaps.
BELLEVUE GROUP
Bellevue Group said on Friday it was acquiring Adamant
Biomedical Investments AG from Zuercher Kantonalbank for an
undisclosed price, strengthening its position in healthcare
investing.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Basilea said that extensive data on the
anti-fungal isavuconazole and the antibiotics ceftobiprole and
BAL30072 will be presented at a conference in Washington from
Sept. 5-9.
* Givaudan said it appointed Maurizio Volpi as the
head of its fragrance business. He will take over from Michael
Carlos, who retires, on Jan. 1.
* Peach Property celebrated the topping-out
ceremony for a residential project, Living 108, on
Chausseestrssee, in Berlin's Mitte district.
* u-blox said its net profit grew 18.4 percent to
14.4 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2014. It confirms
its guidance for the full year of revenues between 264-275
million francs, with an EBIT in the range of 35-39 million
francs.
ECONOMY
* Foreign currency reserves for August due at 0700 GMT
* Swiss industrial orders for the second quarter due at 0715
GMT