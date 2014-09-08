Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 8

ZURICH, Sept 8 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Monday, boosted by gains on Wall Street at the end of last week after data showing U.S. jobs growth slowed raised the prospect that interest rates will stay lower for longer than expected.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.4 percent to 8,827 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

The Swiss National Bank said on Friday its vice-chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine - who helped introduce a cap on the value of the Swiss franc - will retire in June, launching a succession search as the SNB faces down renewed pressure on the franc.

For more, click on:

ROCHE

Swiss drugmaker Roche said the European Union has approved the use of its drug RoActemra in patients with early rheumatoid arthritis.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zurich Insurance Group has enough capital to carry out M&A if an attractive acquisition opportunity emerges, the insurer's chairman said in an interview with German daily newspaper Handelsblatt.

* Novartis said its drug Ultibro Breezhaler reduced the rate of moderate-to-severe flare-ups in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) by 31 percent compared to GlaxoSmithKline's Seretide, in a head-to-head study. The drug was also better at improving lung function.

* Roche said it had launched an ALK inhibitor capsule, Alecensa, in Japan.

* Basilea said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted for filing the New Drug Application for isavuconazole submitted by its license partner Astellas Pharma Inc..

* Lindt & Spruengli said Ralf Fallegger, former member of its extended group management, would become a member of the group management with immediate effect.

* Swisscom said it had concluded the takeover of PubliGroupe.

* PubliGroupe said it would hold an extraordinary general meeting on Oct 24 to elect new board of directors as proposed by Swisscom.

* HIAG Immobilien posted net income of 24.6 million Swiss francs in the first half.

* Partners Group said it has completed the purchase of a real estate portfolio of retail and office properties in Finland and Sweden on behalf of its clients, via a secondary transaction.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent in August from 2.9 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said.

* Weekly SNB sight deposits at 0700 GMT

* CPI data for August expected at 0715 GMT

* Swiss retail sales for July due at 0715 GMT