Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 9

ZURICH, Sept 9 Swiss stocks were expected to
open largely unchanged on Tuesday, after an uninspired
performance from Asian stocks and Wall Street overnight tempered
the mood.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen virtually flat at
8,816 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday
ABB
Swiss engineering group ABB said it would buy back
$4 billion shares, offering a sweetener to investors after a
series of problems at its power systems unit and in the face of
sluggish economic growth.
UBS
A French appeals court will rule on Sept. 22 whether Swiss
bank UBS must post bail of 1.1 billion euros (1.42
billion US dollar) in an investigation of charges that it helped
wealthy French customers avoid tax, the bank's lawyer said on
Monday.
PARTNERS GROUP
The asset manager said on Tuesday first-half net profit
jumped 23 percent after a sharp rise in fund management fees,
and backed its full-year targets for new client money.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Zurich Insurance said it placed 500 million
euros of senior unsecured notes maturing in September 2024 with
a coupon of 1.75 percent, with European institutional investors
to refinance senior debt which is maturing.
* Crealogix said full-year sales rose 1.6 percent
to 50.1 million Swiss francs (53.47 million US dollar). Full
earnings are due Sept 30.
* Santhera said its first-half net loss narrowed to
3.1 million francs from 3.2 million, and said its main
priorities in the near term are the successful regulatory
filings of Raxone, or Catena, in Europe and the United States.
ECONOMY
The Swiss Federal Treasury said it was offering a 1.25
percent bond maturing in 2026, and another at 1.25 percent
maturing in 2037, in a tender.
(1 US dollar = 0.7769 euro)
(1 US dollar = 0.9370 Swiss franc)