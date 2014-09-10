Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 10

ZURICH, Sept 10 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Wednesday, tracking global markets which have fallen on fears of the U.S. Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,800 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Swatch is indicated 0.4 percent lower, after Apple Inc. unveiled a smartwatch at a product launch overnight.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said new data presented at a medical conference on its Gilenya treatment reinforces the clinical importance of measuring brain shrinkage in patients with multiple sclerosis.

* Dufry said it closed the 1.55 billion Swiss franc (1.66 billion US dollar) acquisition of The Nuance Group and expects to generate first synergies in 2015, with full improvement of approximately 70 million francs per year to be reached by 2016.

* Acino said it it will delist from the Swiss bourse SIX effective on September 17.

* BFW Liegenschaften said first-half net profit fell to 4.4 million francs from 6.2 million year-ago, and that it expects a similar second-half result from its operating business as in the first half.

* Myriad said it raised $30.2 million by placing 9.4 million new shares to institutional investors.

* Tecan said it will give an update on strategy as well as business priorities at an investor event on September 18.

ECONOMY

Swiss bond auction result at 0900 GMT

(1 US dollar = 0.9339 Swiss franc)