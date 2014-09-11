Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 11

BRIEF-EU Medicines Agency recommendations for April 2017
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval granting of a marketing authorisation for Sandoz's Rixathon Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukaemia
ZURICH, Sept 11 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Thursday, in line with European markets seen tracking gains on Wall Street where Apple rebounded, boosted by bullish analyst notes.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
WATCHMAKERS
Apple Inc's iPod upended the music industry, and its iPhone knocked Nokia off its smartphone perch, but Swiss watch makers breezily dismissed warnings that the technology giant's new wristwatch gadget could do something similar to them.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* BKW said net profit fell 11 percent to 92 million Swiss francs in the first half due to one-off effects. It also said it is acquiring Swiss heating companies Neukom Installationen AG, Hertig Haustechnik AG and Cantoni Haustechnik AG for an undisclosed price.
ECONOMY
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval granting of a marketing authorisation for Sandoz's Rixathon Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukaemia
April 21 European engineering groups ABB Ltd and Schneider Electric SE are competing for General Electric Co's industrial solutions division, which could fetch as much as $3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
LONDON, April 21 Matt Chamberlain was named London Metal Exchange (LME) chief executive on Friday, with a mandate from its owner the Hong Kong bourse to reform the world's largest and oldest metals market.