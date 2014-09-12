Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 12

ZURICH, Sept 12 Swiss stocks were expected to
open a touch higher on Friday, but investors are expected to
refrain from taking strong bets ahead of Scotland's referendum
and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent
to 8,836, according to premarket indications from bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday
JULIUS BAER
Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Friday it
will invest a single-digit million euro sum to be the exclusive
global sponsor for the world's first all-electric car racing
series.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Gottex said its first-half net loss widened to
$6.2 million and that it expects to return to profits once
benefits from buying rival hedge fund EIM, which completes this
month, are fully realized in its accounts. The asset manager
said it now expects operating cost benefit of $15 million per
annum, to be fully in place by the second quarter.
* Kaba said its full-year net profit was marginally
lower on the year at 84.6 million Swiss francs (90.44 million US
dollar) and said it aims for organic growth of up to 5 percent
this year and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization at around the prior-year level. The company plans
to pay a 11 franc per share dividend.
* Implenia said it has been awarded a contract
worth almost 15 million francs from Norway's public road
administration for a major road safety construction project in
the west of the country.
* Kudelski's digital television unit NAGRA said its
flagship HTML5 connectware technology, OpenTV 5, was selected by
StarHub, a Singapore cable television service provider, for a
range of devices.
ECONOMY
