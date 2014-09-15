Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 15

ZURICH, Sept 15 Swiss shares were seen opening lower on Monday, in line with European shares, after disappointing data from China raised fresh concerns about the pace of economic growth in the world's second-biggest economy.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.3 percent at 8,772 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

NOBEL BIOCARE HOLDING

U.S. healthcare conglomerate Danaher Corp said it will buy Nobel Biocare Holding in an all-cash deal valued at about $2.2 billion, including debt, to widen its market presence in the global dental industry.

SYNGENTA

Cargill Inc, the top U.S. grain exporter, sued a unit of Syngenta AG in a Louisiana state court on Friday for damages stemming from China's rejection of genetically modified U.S. corn, which Cargill said cost the company more than $90 million.

ROCHE

Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday it had started late-stage trials for its experimental drug lampalizumab as a treatment for a serious eye disease.

Roche said on Friday that compromised vials of its top-selling blood cancer drug MabThera had been found in Germany, the second time this year that one of its medicines has been targeted by counterfeiters.

Injecting Roche's cancer drug Avastin as a cheap eye treatment does not appear to increase deaths or serious side effects, according to an independent study that is likely to fuel a row over the medicine's unapproved use.

SWISS RE

Swiss Re said on Monday it expects to see a slowing decline in natural catastrophe pricing rates, and sees demand doubling in some markets by 2020.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Julius Baer said it is contesting the claims of a German agency responsible for managing the fortune of the former East German Communist state that is seeking around 110 million Swiss francs plus accrued interest since 2009 from the Swiss bank.

* Centralschweizerischen Kraftwerke AG said it must make impairments on energy procurement contracts due to lower wholesale electricity prices on the European markets. The impairments are expected to impact operating profit (EBIT) for the 2013/2014 fiscal year by more than 90 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

* Swiss PPI data due at 0715 GMT.