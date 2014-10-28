Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 28

ZURICH Oct 28 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Tuesday, boosted by solid earnings at blue-chips
Novartis and UBS
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.6
percent at 8,571 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
UBS
Switzerland's largest bank booked 1.8 billion Swiss francs
($1.9 billion) in legal provisions for the third quarter,
bulking up reserves as it discusses a settlement with U.S.
prosecutors to a criminal investigation over alleged rigging of
foreign exchange rates.
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker reported better-than-expected results on
Tuesday, as a pre-tax gain from the sale of its Idenix
shareholding offset full copycat competition to its former
best-selling blood pressure pill Diovan.
HOLCIM
Building materials groups Holcim and Lafarge
said on Tuesday they had formally notified the
European Commission of their merger plan.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Straumann said it would work with Patterson
Companies to try to increase the standard of patient
care in dental implant placement in general dental practice.
* Cytos said Matthias Alder, executive vice
president corporate development and legal affairs, had resigned
from the board effective Oct. 27.
* Implenia said it has won a new infrastructure
contract in Norway worth around 18 million Swiss francs.
* Feintool said sales in the first nine months of
2014 rose by 15.7 percent year-on-year to 369.5 million Swiss
francs.
ECONOMY
Publication of UBS September consumption indicator postponed
until Oct. 30 due to the bank publishing its third-quarter
results.