Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 3

ZURICH Nov 3 Swiss stocks were expected to open
slightly higher on Monday, adding to sharp gains in the previous
session, as investors await the outcome later this week of a
meeting of the European Central Bank and the U.S. midterm
elections.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.2
percent at 8,841 points, according to the Swiss futures index
at 0719 GMT.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
HOLCIM
The Swiss cement maker posted a drop in quarterly sales and
profit on Monday as higher volumes in India and the United
States failed to offset foreign exchange headwinds and weakness
in Europe and Latin America.
For more, click on
MEYER BURGER
Swiss solar industry supplier Meyer Burger has no plans to
raise further capital at present and it sees signs of a slow
recovery in the market, its chief executive said in an interview
published on Saturday.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Lonza said it had established a strategic
commercial manufacturing collaboration with Celladon
for Mydicar.
* Molecular Partners said it would resume the bookbuilding
process for its initial public offering on the SIX Swiss
Exchange on revised transaction terms. The price for the offered
registered shares with a nominal value of 0.10 Swiss francs each
has been fixed at 22.4 francs per share, it said.
* Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings said its main
shareholder 4T S.A has presented a tender offer to take the
company private. The pre-announcement envisages an offer of
15.50 Sfr per share, corresponding to a premium of 34 percent
over Friday's closing price. ADB Holding's board of directors
supports the offer.
* Dufry said net earnings for the first nine months
of 2014 reached 81 million Swiss francs compared with 121.5
million francs in the same period last year.
* Alpiq Holding posted a net loss of 21 million
Swiss francs for the first nine months of 2014, and appointed
Thomas Bucher as its new chief financial officer.
* Basilea Pharmaceutica said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration had granted orphan drug designation to
isavuconazole for the treatment of invasive candidiasis. BSLN.S]
ECONOMY
Swiss PMI for October expected at 0830 GMT