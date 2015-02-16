Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 16

ZURICH Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,658 points, according
to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
UBS
A former UBS AG banker who helped U.S. authorities prosecute
the Swiss bank in a tax fraud case has asked for permission to
travel to France to comply with a subpoena in another
investigation of the company, according a court document.
For more, click on
SYNGENTA
Syngenta AG may file counterclaims against some of the more
than 750 U.S. grain farmers and exporters who have sued the seed
maker over its sales of a type of biotech corn seed that
disrupted trading with China last year, a regulatory filing
shows.
For more, click on
ACTELION
Switzerland's Actelion on Monday said it will hike its
dividend by 8 percent and buy back as many as 10 million of its
own shares in the next three years, following full-year results
that met analyst expectations.
For more, click on
NOVARTIS
Novartis' new heart failure drug was granted a speedier
review by the U.S. drug regulator, shortening the review by four
months, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
ECONOMY
Weekly SNB sight deposits due at 0800 GMT