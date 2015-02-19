Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 19

ZURICH Feb 19 The Swiss blue-chip index SMI
was seen opening flat at 8,802 points, according to
premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
NESTLE
The food group forecast sales to rise 5 percent this year,
in line with its long-term goals, following a weaker year in
2014 that was hurt by deflation in Europe and slowing demand in
Asia.
SWISS RE
The reinsurer sweetened the hit from forecast-lagging
fourth-quarter results on Thursday by announcing a special
dividend and share buyback.
UBS
Switzerland's biggest bank plans to combine its EU
businesses in one unit, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper
reported without citing sources, adding the operation would
probably be run out of Frankfurt.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Banque Cantonale Vaudoise said its full-year
operating profit edged up 1 percent to 476 million Swiss francs
($505.7 million).
* Bell AG said its full-year net profit had
improved by 14.5 percent to 87.7 million Swiss francs.
* Kudelski expects to report 2015 operating income
of 50-65 million francs, it said after publishing 2014 financial
results.
* Sunrise said it had completed its planned
refinancing and redeemed the remaining 2010 Fixed Rate Senior
Secured Notes and Senior Notes.
* Peach Property Group said the sale of its "Am
Zirkus 1" project in Berlin to KanAm Grund Group would generate
a cash return of about 13 million Swiss francs, slightly more
than expected.
* Genentech, the U.S. biotech unit of drugmaker Roche
, said the U.S. FDA had granted Priority Review status
to its experimental drug cobimetinib in combination with
Zelboraf to treat an advanced form of skin cancer.
ECONOMY
Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 6.2 percent to
16.404 billion Swiss francs in January, the Federal Customs
Office said.
($1 = 0.9413 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)