Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 23

ZURICH Feb 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.5 percent higher at 8,932 points, according
to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday
HOLCIM
Swiss cement maker Holcim reported 2014 profits
slightly above forecast after exceeding its cost-cutting target
and said its merger with France's Lafarge was on track
to complete in the first half of the year.
NESTLE
Nestle is looking into measures to boost
productivity in Switzerland, including increasing working hours,
after the central bank removed its cap on the Swiss franc, its
Europe chief was quoted as saying in a Swiss paper on Sunday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* A member of Sika's controlling family owner said
the company's sale to Saint-Gobain is contractually
irrevocable despite heated opposition and a court battle from
management and some board members.
* Swiss Re said its subsidiary Swiss Re Corporate
Solutions Advisors South Africa Pty Ltd. is now licensed by the
South African Financial Services Board to operate in the country
as a financial services provider.
* Bellevue Group said full-year net profit rose 71
percent to 11.1 million francs and proposed a 1.00 franc per
share dividend. The Swiss bank also said Mirjam Staub-Bisang,
wife of major shareholder Martin Bisang, will be proposed as a
board member.
* Huber and Suhner AG said that Britain's Network
Rail and Bombardier Transportation completed testing the UK's
first battery-powered passenger train, with carriages fitted
with the Swiss firms' harnesses for power transmission.
* Gurit said it will sponsor the High Performance
Yacht Design Conference to be held in Auckland, New Zealand in
March.
* Addex said the ethics committee of the Johns
Hopkins University approved conducting a receptor occupancy
study with Parkinson's disease treatment dipraglurant in healthy
volunteers.
ECONOMY
Weekly SNB sight deposits due at 0800 GMT
The head of Swatch Group, the world's biggest
watchmaker, has called for changes at the Swiss central bank,
suggesting its three-member governing board is too small and too
out of touch, newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag reported on Sunday.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)