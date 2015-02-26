Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 26

ZURICH Feb 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.2 percent at 8,994 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

NOVARTIS

Cancer drug maker Pharmacyclics Inc is exploring a sale and has attracted interest from Johnson & Johnson and Novartis AG, Bloomberg reported.

For more click on

TORNOS

The company said it will increase the number of hours employees work at its Swiss sites to offset the impact of a strong currency.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said it is launching anti-cancer agent Zelboraf in Japan.

* Leonteq posted a 61 percent rise in full-year net profit in 2014 compared to the year before but said the stronger Swiss franc will impact its results.

* Allreal Holding said 2014 net profit excluding a revaluation effect was 109.1 million Swiss francs, a 6 percent drop compared to the year before. The company also appointed Roger Herzog as its chief executive.

* Orior AG posted 2014 net profit of 26.5 million Swiss francs, a 5.1 percent rise compared to the year before, and said it does not expect the strength of the Swiss currency to have a substantial influence on its results.

* Swisslog said it is nominating Till Reuter for election as new chairman of its board of directors at the company's annual general meeting on March 26.

* Cembra Money Bank AG said 2014 net income rose 5 percent year on year to 139.9 million Swiss francs.

* Schmolz&Bickenbach AG said Vice Chairman Vladimir Kuznetsov will not stand for re-election as a member of its board of directors at the company's annual general meeting on April 1.

* DKSH posted 2014 profit after tax of 201.3 million Swiss francs at constant exchange rates, 6 percent lower compared to the year before.

* Micronas said 2014 consolidated net sales rose 4.3 percent on the previous year to 158.5 million Swiss francs. The company also said it has decided to carry out a share buy-back worth up to 20 million francs.

ECONOMY

* Fourth-quarter industrial orders due at 0815 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)