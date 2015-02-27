Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 27

ZURICH Feb 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.1 percent at 9,042 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NOVARTIS

The Japanese unit of Novartis AG said on Friday it was ordered by Japan's health ministry to halt manufacturing and sales of non-OTC drugs from March 5 to 19.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swatch said it would launch Touch Zero, a touchscreen watch with timing functions aimed at beach volleyball players.

* Straumann posted 2014 net profit of 157.8 million Swiss francs, a 56 percent year-on-year rise.

* Swiss Life said 2014 net profit came to 818 million Swiss francs, 4 percent up on the previous year.

* Sika said sales in 2014 reached record levels in all regions and that the company exceeded its relevant growth targets for the year.

* CPH Chemie said its net result for 2014 was 10.5 million Swiss francs but, with lower paper prices and the abolition of the minimum euro exchange rate, it expects to post a negative operating result for 2015.

* APG said net income in 2014 was 51.7 million Swiss francs, an 8.4 percent increase compared with the previous year.

* The SIX Exchange said it had granted an application from Alpha PetroVision Holding for the delisting of all its registered shares with a par value of 0.10 Swiss francs each. The delisting will take place on Sept. 30.

ECONOMY

February leading indicator due at 0800 GMT

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)