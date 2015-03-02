Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 2

ZURICH, March 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening up 0.1 percent at 9,019 points, according to
premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse said on Friday it would put aside
more funds for a U.S. probe and other litigation about whether
the Swiss bank deceived investors in risky mortgage-backed
securities it had issued in the run-up to the financial crisis.
ROCHE
Roche said on Friday that European regulators had
recommended approval of its drug Avastin in combination with
chemotherapy as a treatment for women with an advanced form of
cancer of the cervix.
HOLCIM
Swiss cement maker Holcim is considering offering
its shareholders a sweetener to win their approval for a planned
merger with France's Lafarge, a Swiss newspaper
reported on Sunday without citing a source.
SONOVA
Sonova, the world's largest maker of hearing aids,
said it will move more production sites out of Switzerland and
freeze pay for its Swiss staff in the latest move by a Swiss
firm to slash costs to deal with a surge in the franc.
SWISS BANKS
HSBC, in the spotlight after details emerged about
how its Swiss unit allegedly helped clients dodge taxes, isn't
the troublemaker it is currently depicted as, the head of a
rival private bank was quoted saying on Saturday.
SWISS FRANC
Aircraft maintenance firm SR Technics said on Friday it
would cut as many as 250 jobs, the latest firm to slash
positions in Switzerland amid a surge in the franc after the
central bank dropped a cap on the currency.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swiss Life wants to spend roughly 1 billion
Swiss francs ($1.05 billion) annually for buying real estate,
the Zurich-based insurer's Chief Executive said in an interview
with Sunday's edition of Swiss weekly Sonntagsblick.
* Roche said its cobas HBV quantitative nucleic
acid test for use on the cobas 6800/8800 Systems is commercially
available, adding to the Swiss drugmaker's viral load monitoring
portfolio on the newest molecular diagnostic platforms.
* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said it filed a lawsuit
together with Santarus, Inc. against generic drug maker Alvogen
Pine Brook, Inc. alleging patent infringement on drug Uceris.
* Clariant said its concluded the sale of its
energy storage unit to Johnson Matthey Plc.
* Gategroup said it had taken note of a request by
RBR European Long Short Master Fund, a long-short hedge fund
that recently built a 7.5 percent position in the company, for
some board members and top executive positions to be reviewed.
* The Swiss bourse SIX said it fined Liechtensteinische
Landesbank AG 200,000 francs for breaching the rules on
disclosure of management transactions in a negligent manner.
* Valora said it completed its acquisition of
Geneva-based Naville from Lagardere Services Distribution SAS
and Tamedia Publications Romandes SA.
* Bravofly Rumbo said its top management will
consist of five people, including Matthew Crummack from
lastminute.com, and that the acquisition of that firm closes.
* Oerlikon said board members Tim Summers, Carl
Stadelhofer and Kurt Hausheer will not stand for reelection at
the company's board meeting, and that Mary Gresens will be
proposed to join the board.
ECONOMY
SNB weekly sight deposits at 0800 GMT
February PMI at 0830 GMT
($1 = 0.9549 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)