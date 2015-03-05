Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 5

ZURICH, March 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,972 points, according to
premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
SWATCH
Swatch is to appeal a decision on Wednesday by a
Dutch court to set aside a 402 million Swiss franc ($417
million) arbitration ruling in 2013 against U.S. jeweller
Tiffany.
UBS
UBS has hired a team of three executives for its
U.S. consumer and retail investment banking unit from boutique
investment bank Evercore Partners Inc, the Wall Street
Journal reported citing an internal memo it saw.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schaffner Group expects full-year earnings
margins to fall by around 1 percent on the back of the Swiss
currency cap removal.
* Altin AG said Alpine Select AG now holds 785,296
shares, representing 20.54 percent of its issued share capital.
* Bucher said it would pay an unchanged dividend of
6.50 Swiss francs per share for 2014. It expects a 10 percent
reduction in Swiss franc sales this year due to the strong
currency and a 15 percent reduction in operating profit.
* Siegfried said 2014 core earnings fell 10 percent
to 58.8 million francs and announced an unchanged dividend
payment of 1.50 Swiss francs per share.
* Banque Cantonale du Valais reported a slight rise
in full-year net income to 56.3 million francs.
* Autoneum reported profits in 2014 of 201.6
million Swiss francs, allowing it to increase its dividend
payment to 4.50 francs per share.
* Cicor has announced Chairman Antoine Kohler will
step down at the end of his term and has proposed Vice Chairman
Heinrich Essing to replace him.
* Swisslog said full-year pre-tax earnings fell by
7 percent to 19.1 million Swiss francs. The company expects an
impact on its 2015 performance from the strong appreciation of
the Swiss franc against other currencies.
* Basler Kantonalbank reported a 66 percent rise in
full-year profit of 200.4 million francs and said it would pay
an unchanged dividend of 3.1 Swiss francs per share. The Swiss
bank said it aims to resolve allegations it helped wealthy
Americans dodge taxes with U.S. prosecutors this year.
ECONOMY
The Swiss government has not asked its central bank to
introduce a new cap on the value of the Swiss franc, a spokesman
for the government said on Wednesday, after a Swiss newspaper
reported that two ministers had suggested such a move.
