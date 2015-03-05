Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 5

ZURICH, March 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,972 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

SWATCH

Swatch is to appeal a decision on Wednesday by a Dutch court to set aside a 402 million Swiss franc ($417 million) arbitration ruling in 2013 against U.S. jeweller Tiffany.

For more, click on

UBS

UBS has hired a team of three executives for its U.S. consumer and retail investment banking unit from boutique investment bank Evercore Partners Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported citing an internal memo it saw.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schaffner Group expects full-year earnings margins to fall by around 1 percent on the back of the Swiss currency cap removal.

* Altin AG said Alpine Select AG now holds 785,296 shares, representing 20.54 percent of its issued share capital.

* Bucher said it would pay an unchanged dividend of 6.50 Swiss francs per share for 2014. It expects a 10 percent reduction in Swiss franc sales this year due to the strong currency and a 15 percent reduction in operating profit.

* Siegfried said 2014 core earnings fell 10 percent to 58.8 million francs and announced an unchanged dividend payment of 1.50 Swiss francs per share.

* Banque Cantonale du Valais reported a slight rise in full-year net income to 56.3 million francs.

* Autoneum reported profits in 2014 of 201.6 million Swiss francs, allowing it to increase its dividend payment to 4.50 francs per share.

* Cicor has announced Chairman Antoine Kohler will step down at the end of his term and has proposed Vice Chairman Heinrich Essing to replace him.

* Swisslog said full-year pre-tax earnings fell by 7 percent to 19.1 million Swiss francs. The company expects an impact on its 2015 performance from the strong appreciation of the Swiss franc against other currencies.

* Basler Kantonalbank reported a 66 percent rise in full-year profit of 200.4 million francs and said it would pay an unchanged dividend of 3.1 Swiss francs per share. The Swiss bank said it aims to resolve allegations it helped wealthy Americans dodge taxes with U.S. prosecutors this year.

ECONOMY

The Swiss government has not asked its central bank to introduce a new cap on the value of the Swiss franc, a spokesman for the government said on Wednesday, after a Swiss newspaper reported that two ministers had suggested such a move.

For more, click on

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)