Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 9

ZURICH, March 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,071 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

HOLCIM

Holcim's largest stakeholder, Thomas Schmidheiny, wants a better deal for the Swiss cement maker's shareholders in its planned merger with Lafarge, SonntagsZeitung reported, citing people close to the Swiss billionaire.

The Swiss cement maker said on Monday it would not comment on press reports about shareholder reactions to the terms of its planned merger with France's Lafarge

UBS

The Swiss bank said Karen Chen has taken the role of president at UBS (China) Limited and will be nominated as executive director in addition to her role as head of wealth management.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika said it had received notice that two investors, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust and Cascade Investment, have filed a request with the Swiss Takeover Board. They requested the Takeover Board declare that Saint Gobain is obliged to submit a public tender offer for all the publicly-held shares in Sika.

* Basilea said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Astellas' New Drug Application for the use of isavuconazole for patients 18 years of age and older in the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis.

* Meyer Burger said it had been selected by SolarWorld as a technology partner. The order value is in the upper single-digit million Swiss franc range, the company said.

* Mikron posted profit of 2.2 million Swiss francs for 2014, an 8.3 percent fall compared to the year before.

* Alpiq posted a net loss of 902 million Swiss francs in 2014 after exceptional items. It said results were impacted by impairments and provisions, primarily on Swiss hydropower.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank, battling a rise in the country's currency, could push interest rates further into negative territory if the franc moves in the "wrong direction", a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources close to the bank.

* SNB weekly sight deposits at 0800 GMT.

* Retail sales for January due at 0815 GMT.

