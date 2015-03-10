Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 10

ZURICH, March 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening virtually unchanged at 9,049 points, according
to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer, with the
index set to be boosted by a surge in Credit Suisse following a
change at the helm.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse said long-standing boss Brady Dougan
is stepping down as chief executive of the Swiss bank at the end
of June and will be replaced by Prudential head Tidjane
Thiam.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Geberit said fourth quarter net income stood at
84.9 million Swiss francs from 75.1 million francs year-ago, and
that it will hike its dividend nearly 11 percent to 8.30 francs.
* UBS said after its share swap it has filed a
request with a Zurich court for a procedure under the Swiss
Stock Exchange Act which, if successful, the shares of the
remaining minority shareholders of UBS AG will be automatically
exchanged for UBS Group AG shares, and UBS Group AG will then
become the 100 percent owner of UBS AG.
* Lindt & Spruengli reported 2014 sales in Swiss
franc terms worth 3.385 billion Swiss francs, a rise of 17.4
percent against the previous year.
ECONOMY
The Swiss unemployment rate remained at a non-seasonally
adjusted 3.5 percent in February compared with the previous
month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs
said on Tuesday.
For more, click on
The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it is offering a
1.25 percent bond maturing in 2026 and another at 2 percent
maturing in 2064 in a tender.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)