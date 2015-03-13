Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 13

ZURICH, March 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.2 percent at 9,142 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

The Swiss bank said on Friday it had revised fourth-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders down by 105 million Swiss francs ($104.31 million), primarily because it increased legal reserves to 3.05 billion francs.

* Novartis said new results for Cosentyx in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis will be presented as late breaking research at the 73rd Annual Meeting of American Academy of Dermatology this month in San Francisco.

* Compagnie Financiere Tradition said operating profit for 2014 increased by 31.1 percent in constant currencies to 41.2 million Swiss francs.

* Cytos Biotechnology said the superior composition authority of creditors of the canton of Zurich ruled that the sole resolution of the bond restructuring proposed in January to the bondholders and submitted to the court in February is approved.

* Perrot Duval said it it recorded a loss of 1.3 million Swiss francs in the first nine months of the 2014/2015 financial year.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals announced the results of the preemptive offer to shareholders for the shares with respect to which cash exit rights were exercised in connection with the resolution on the relocation of the registered seat from Italy to Luxembourg. At completion of the offer period, 12 Cosmo shareholders elected to purchase 2,867 shares out of the total of 104,931 shares.

