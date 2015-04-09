Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 9

ZURICH, April 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,261 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday
HOLCIM
Lafarge and Holcim have appointed long-time Lafarge executive Eric Olsen as the chief executive of their combined company once their merger is completed, the two groups said in a statement.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Myriad said it has raised gross proceeds of 34.4 million Swiss francs ($35.70 million) in a private placement of 8,600,000 new registered shares issued to international institutional investors, which it plans to use to accelerate the growth and enrich the content of its msngr ecosystem.
* Meyer Burger said it received an order of over 12 million Swiss francs in equipment as part of a deal struck with French research centre CEA.
* Santhera said it had received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) fast track status for Raxone/Catena for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9636 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
