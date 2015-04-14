Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 14

ZURICH, April 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening almost unchanged at 9,427 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

HOLCIM

Holcim and Lafarge on Tuesday named the candidates for their combined company's board of directors as the two cement groups look to clinch their $40 billion merger.

UBS

Swiss banking giant UBS trimmed its stake in China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd, selling $245 million of its shares in the Chinese state-owned bad debt manager, IFR reported on Tuesday citing a term sheet of the transaction.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche announced the final results of the tender offer by Roche Holdings, its wholly owned subsidiary, to purchase up to 15,604,288 shares of common stock of Foundation Medicine (FMI). The shares purchased in the tender offer, when added to the shares already owned by Roche and its affiliates, total around 21,019,111 shares, representing approximately 57 percent of the outstanding shares of FMI's common stock.

* ABB said it acquired Germany-based Gomtec GmbH to expand its offering in the field of collaborative robots. The parties agreed not to disclose financial terms of the transaction. Gomtec has 25 employees.

* Switzerland's financial regulator FINMA said its takeover committee is examining an appeal lodged by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust and Cascade Investment, L.L.C. against a decision by the Swiss takeover commission on the opting-out clause in relation to Sika and Saint-Gobain.

* Sika said it aims to achieve a slight improvement in margins in 2015 compared with the previous year, but that the unknown outcome of Saint-Gobain's takeover bid is a "major element of uncertainty" in its forecast.

* Bravofly said Francesco Guidotti, currently chief financial officer at YOOX, will join its executive management team as CFO on May 1, taking over from Gaspar Santonja who is leaving to pursue other business opportunities.

* Kuehne und Nagel said earnings for the first quarter increased to 153 million Swiss francs compared to 150 million francs for the same period in 2014.

* Feintool posted first-quarter sales of 120 million Swiss francs, a year-on-year increase of 4 percent after adjusting for currency-related factors.

* Santhera posted a net result for 2014 of -7.5 million Swiss francs compared to -5.8 million francs in 2013.

* Orascom Development said in 2014 it generated a net profit of 41.9 million Swiss francs attributable to shareholders of the parent company after a loss of 157.7 million francs in 2013.

* Schindler said Karl-Heinz Bauer, currently chief technology officer at Honeywell Transportation Systems, joins Schindler in the same role effective June 1.

* Kudelski's cybersecurity division, Kudelski Security, announced the establishment of a strategic partnership with Athonet to provide secure 4G-LTE communications.

ECONOMY

