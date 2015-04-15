Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 15

ZURICH, April 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,427 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

NESTLE

Nestle said it was in exclusive talks to sell its frozen food unit Davigel to Brakes Group, owned by buyout fund Bain Capital, as part of a drive to trim its sprawling portfolio.

HOLCIM

The third-largest shareholder in Holcim said it was leaning towards supporting the Swiss cement maker's merger with French rival Lafarge, according to an interview with Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

SIKA

Sika won support to foil a sale of a majority stake to France's Saint-Gobain at an investor meeting on Tuesday, though a lengthy court and regulatory battle for control of the Swiss chemicals firm still looms.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said its Arzerra treatment in combination with a chemotherapy drug improved prospects for survival in 71 percent of patients with a form of leukemia, according to data published in medical journal The Lancet.

* Conzzeta said its board confirmed a proposal to spin off its real estate business unit, Plazza AG, and that Conzzeta's shares will be split in a ratio of 1 to 4. Conzzetta proposes each shareholder should receive, free of charge, four split Conzzeta shares as well as four new shares in Plazza.

* Kudelski said it entered into a multi-year patent cross licensing agreement Google, providing the companies a patent license for their respective businesses, subject to certain limitations. Google will make a one-time payment to Kudelski, but the specific terms of the agreement remain confidential.

* Huegli said full-year profit rose nearly 13 percent to 23.4 million Swiss francs ($24 million), first-quarter sales grew more than 9 percent, and it expects growth of roughly 6 percent this year as well as a 5 percent boost from an acquisition.

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.9733 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)