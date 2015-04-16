Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 16

UPDATE 2-Actelion drug fails trial, denting revenue potential
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
ZURICH, April 16 The Swiss SMI was seen opening at 9,431 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
HOLCIM
Eurocement Holding AG, the second-largest shareholder in Swiss cement maker Holcim Ltd, said on Wednesday it is nominating its owner Filaret Galchev for a position on the board of a planned tie-up between Holcim and France's Lafarge SA.
UBS
Activist investor Knight Vinke said UBS needs to "radically" shrink and should look at spinning off or merging its investment bank, reviving its two-year criticism of the Swiss bank.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said Alcon received FDA approval of a new multifocal intraocular lens to treat cataract patients in the United States.
* Sulzer said it received orders of 800.5 million Swiss francs ($830 million) in the first quarter of 2015, a nominal decrease of 3.4 percent.
* Sonova said it had completed its acquisition of Hansaton.
* Actelion said it has initiated Phase III development with ponesimod in patients suffering from relapsing multiple sclerosis. Additionally, it plans to initiate a Phase II study with ponesimod in patients suffering from chronic graft versus host disease.
ECONOMY
PPI data due at 0715 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
