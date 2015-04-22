Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 22

ZURICH, April 22 Swiss stocks were seen opening
virtually unchanged on Wednesday at 9,302 points, according to
pre-market indications for the SMI blue chip index from Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday
ROCHE
The world's biggest maker of cancer drugs reported a 3
percent rise in sales in the first quarter on Wednesday, with
growth held back by a strong Swiss franc.
RICHEMONT
Luxury goods firm Richemont said its full-year profit would
drop by more than one-third and its tax rate would rise
considerably after losses on financial instruments including
derivatives.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Jungfraubahn said it posted a record profit of
30.4 million Swiss francs in 2014.
* Panalpina reported first-quarter gross profit of
371.8 million Swiss francs compared to 381 million francs
forecast in a Reuters poll.
* Dottikon posted net income of approximately 1
million Swiss francs for the year 2014/15.
* Glarner Kantonalbank said it posted a 19 percent
rise in first-quarter gross profit to 5.3 million Swiss francs.
* Temenos said first-quarter EBIT decreased to $4.0
million from $17.3 million in the first quarter of 2014.
* Phoenix Mecano reported a 5 percent rise in
first-quarter gross sales to 139.8 million euros.
* Bossard said Frank Hilgers will be joining the
company's executive committee, effective at the start of May.
* Bellevue asset management said it had successfully
concluded integration of Adamant Biomedical Investments.
ECONOMY
April ZEW due at 0900 GMT
