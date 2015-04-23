Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 23

ZURICH, April 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,378 points, according
to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker posted a first-quarter profit beat
despite declining sales and cautioned that dollar strength may
be a bigger-than-expected drag on full-year figures.
For more click on
LOGITECH
The Swiss-American gadget maker said quarterly profit fell
33 percent as the demand for new music and video game add-ons
was not enough to offset falling demand for its computer
accessories.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse UK had a security agreement with Nav Sarao
Futures, the company of the man arrested in London over his
alleged role in the May 2010 "flash crash", a spokesman for the
Swiss bank said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Adecco said Harris Associates L.P. reported a
shareholding in Adecco of below 3 percent.
* Evolva announced the U.S. government's approval of the
transfer of the GC-072 contract to Emergent BioSolutions
, triggering a payment of $4 million to Evolva. This does
not change the revenue guidance for 2015, the company said.
* Banque Cantonale Vaudoise said Q1 operating
profit rose 11 percent to 131 million Swiss francs ($135.05
million).
* Meyer Burger said it reached settlement agreement
with GT Advanced Technologies.
* COMET Group said shareholders approved all of the
company's proposals at its annual general meeting, with one
exception. The authorized capital was not renewed. It also said
it will cooperate with industrial measurement solutions firm
Hexagon Metrology.
* NAGRA, a digital TV division of Kudelski, said
StarHub's recently launched Internet Protocol Television service
on Singapore's Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network uses
NAGRA's solutions portfolio.
* Also Holding said first-quarter net sales rose 15
percent to 1.87 billion euros ($2 billion).
* Valora Holding said shareholders approved all the
company's recommendations at its ordinary general meeting.
* INFICON Holding posted 1.8 percent lower organic
sales of $66.5 million for the first three months of 2015
compared with the same period last year.
* Alpha PetroVision said it has taken out a
short-term loan for up to $3 million to secure the funding of
ongoing business activity.
ECONOMY
Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 4.2 percent year on
year in March to 17.945 billion Swiss francs, the Federal
Customs Office said on Thursday.
($1 = 0.9700 Swiss francs)
($1 = 0.9349 euros)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)