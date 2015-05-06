Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 6

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,013 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
SWISSCOM
Telecom Italia has signed an agreement with Swisscom unit Fastweb to test technologies that can bring ultra high speed broadband connections into Italian households using copper wires.
The telecommunications firm said that first-quarter net profit fell nearly 6 percent, and that it would pay 22 Swiss francs ($23.79) per share as a dividend this year if it meets its full-year targets.
UBS
UBS has hired Matt Eilers, a senior banker from Morgan Stanley, to co-head its global financial sponsors business, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
The Swiss bank's Wealth Management Americas' Client Advisory Group Head Bob Mulholland retired on Tuesday from overseeing the firm's roughly 7,000 financial advisers in the U.S. and Canada, according to an internal memo from UBS Wealth Management Americas' President Bob McCann.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Pargesa said first quarter net profit nearly doubled to 86.7 million francs, including a gain from selling Groupe Bruxelles Lambert's shares in Total.
* Leclanche said it received its first order from project partner Younicos AG for the Graciosa island micro-grid solution, incorporating renewable energy power plants.
ECONOMY
