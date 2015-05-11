Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 11

ZURICH May 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.05 percent higher at 9,098 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

ADECCO

The staffing firm's management changes, announced earlier this week, were "a monumental blunder", shareholder Harris Associates told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

NESTLE

Excess pressure in a water boiler caused an explosion at a Nestle ice-cream factory at Rorschach in northeast Switzerland late on Saturday, the company said.

SYNGENTA

Major investors in Swiss agrochemicals firm Syngenta are confident a deal with Monsanto will go through if the U.S. firm ups its initial $45 billion bid by at least 10 percent.

Shares in Syngenta were seen opening up 2.1 pct in premarket indicators.

SWISS BANKS

Vadian Bank AG has become the second of what are expected to be dozens of Switzerland-based private banks to reach a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice under a voluntary disclosure program for assisting Americans in evading taxes.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its cobas KRAS Mutation Test for diagnostic use. The drugmaker also said data from 10 of its approved cancer medicines and 10 of its investigational medicines will be presented during the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from May 29 to June 2 in Chicago.

* In an open letter to Sika investors seen by Reuters, Saint-Gobain Chief Executive and Chairman Pierre-Andre de Chalendar called for a dialogue between the two firms.

* Valartis Group nominated Gustav Stenbolt for election as Chairman of the Board of Directors at its annual general meeting. Stephan Haeberle is designated as group CEO, the firm said.

* Evolva agreed with Cargill to begin the engineering phase for converting an existing Cargill manufacturing facility to produce next-generation stevia sweeteners (steviol glycosides). The ingredients are expected to be commercially available in 2016.

* Schlatter Industries AG announced an ordinary capital increase with subscription rights to existing shareholders. The subscription price per new share amounts to 23 Swiss francs, Schlatter said.

* Leclanche SA said it has entered into a supply agreement with Litarion GmbH for the manufacturing and the commercialization of Lithium ion storage systems incorporating electrodes from Litarion.

* Repower said STEAG GmbH in Essen is acquiring its project to construct a combined-cycle gas turbine plant in Leverkusen. The parties have agreed not to disclose the price of the acquisition.

ECONOMY

SNB sight deposits data due at 0700 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)