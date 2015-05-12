Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 12

ZURICH May 12 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 3.3 percent lower at 9087 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
UBS
The parent companies or main banking units of as many as
five major banks, rather than their smaller subsidiaries, are
expected to plead guilty to U.S. criminal charges over
manipulation of foreign exchange rates, people familiar with the
matter said. Swiss bank UBS is among a handful of banks that
will likely resolve forex-rigging investigations by the U.S.
Justice Department as soon as this week.
SWISS LIFE
Swiss Life said premium income rose by 11 percent in the
first quarter, supported by growth in its largest market
Switzerland.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Clariant has neither received any offers of a
takeover, nor has it been contacted by interested parties, its
chief executive was quoted as saying by a Swiss paper on
Tuesday. "There were and still are no talks of any kind about an
all-inclusive merger or a sale of Clariant - and there won't be
any, either," Hariolf Kottmann was quoted as saying by the
Basler Zeitung.
* Holcim said it had drafted a public exchange
offer for the shares of French cement maker Lafarge. The offer
will last from June 1 to July 3.
* SGS said it would acquire U.S. firm Testing
Services Group (TSG), a fuel systems tester that generates
revenues in excess of $5.5 million.
* Schaffner said its net sales in the first half of
fiscal 2014/15 were steady at 102.5 million Swiss francs and
that it expects for the full year consolidated net sales roughly
in line with those of the previous year and an Earnings Before
Interest and Tax (EBIT) margin of around 5 percent.
* Huber + Suhner said it would introduce measures
to maintain its competitiveness in Switzerland after the Swiss
National Bank removed its cap on the franc against the euro. The
measures include the relocation of certain services to Poland
and a temporary reduction of staff, with around 25 early
retirements and 25 lay-offs planned for 2015, the firm said.
* SHL Telemedicine said its co-CEOs to continue
until further notice.
* Belimo Holding's board of directors has decided
to decentralize group division Global Product Management as of
end of June 2015.
* PSP Swiss Property said its first-quarter net
income including changes in fair value was 38.2 million Swiss
francs, down from 43.8 million Swiss francs in the prior-year
period. Rental income for 2015 is likely to remain stable over
whole year, despite an increase in renovations, the firm said.
* Ypsomed said its registered shares were again
included in Swiss Performance Index.
ECONOMY
The Swiss Federal Treasury said it was offering a 0.5 percent
bond maturing in 2030 in a tender.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)