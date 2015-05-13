Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 13

ZURICH May 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,063 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

UBS

The U.S. Justice Department may reverse its agreement not to prosecute Swiss bank UBS over manipulation of foreign exchange rates, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Outgoing Credit Suisse Chief Executive Brady Dougan told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft that the bank's return on equity target of 15 percent is "achievable".

* Actelion said key data from the Phase III GRIPHON study with the investigational drug selexipag will be shared during an oral presentation at the American Thoracic Society conference in Denver, Colorado on May 17.

* The majority holder of Sika said that a hearing before a Zug court magistrate brought no resolution to a conflict with management and much of the board of the Swiss construction chemicals firm. The investor, the Burkard-Schenker family, went to court after Sika clipped its majority voting stake to 5 percent during an April 15 shareholder meeting.

* Holcim said it was informed on May 11 by Harris Associates Investment Trust that it holds, through the sale of shares, 2.98 percent of the firm's voting rights and of the registered share capital.

* Partners Group said it had sold its investment in a 13-story building in Kowloon East, Hong Kong, generating an IRR of 45 percent for its clients.

* LifeWatch AG said it had filed a 510(k) application for clearance of its internally-developed LifeWatch Mobile Cardiac Telemetry patch, a 1-lead ECG system, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

* Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG board member Urs Ledermann has informed the company of his decision not to stand for reelection at its annual shareholder meeting on June 30.

* Swiss Prime Site said first-quarter profit declined by 6.2 percent to 54.5 million Swiss francs from 58.1 million francs last year. It is also planning to carry out a capital increase at the end of May and expects to generate gross proceeds of roughly 424 million Swiss francs.

* Siegfried Holding said Germany-based RAG-Stiftung Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH will participate in its hybrid bond in order to help finance Siegfried's acquisition of significant elements of BASF's pharmaceutical supply business.

ECONOMY

Swiss bond auction result due at 0900 GMT

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)