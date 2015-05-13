Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 13

ZURICH May 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,063 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
UBS
The U.S. Justice Department may reverse its agreement not to
prosecute Swiss bank UBS over manipulation of foreign
exchange rates, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar
with the matter.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Outgoing Credit Suisse Chief Executive Brady
Dougan told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft that the
bank's return on equity target of 15 percent is "achievable".
* Actelion said key data from the Phase III
GRIPHON study with the investigational drug selexipag will be
shared during an oral presentation at the American Thoracic
Society conference in Denver, Colorado on May 17.
* The majority holder of Sika said that a hearing
before a Zug court magistrate brought no resolution to a
conflict with management and much of the board of the Swiss
construction chemicals firm. The investor, the Burkard-Schenker
family, went to court after Sika clipped its majority voting
stake to 5 percent during an April 15 shareholder meeting.
* Holcim said it was informed on May 11 by Harris
Associates Investment Trust that it holds, through the sale of
shares, 2.98 percent of the firm's voting rights and of the
registered share capital.
* Partners Group said it had sold its investment in
a 13-story building in Kowloon East, Hong Kong, generating an
IRR of 45 percent for its clients.
* LifeWatch AG said it had filed a 510(k)
application for clearance of its internally-developed LifeWatch
Mobile Cardiac Telemetry patch, a 1-lead ECG system, with the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
* Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG board member Urs
Ledermann has informed the company of his decision not to stand
for reelection at its annual shareholder meeting on June 30.
* Swiss Prime Site said first-quarter profit
declined by 6.2 percent to 54.5 million Swiss francs from 58.1
million francs last year. It is also planning to carry out a
capital increase at the end of May and expects to generate gross
proceeds of roughly 424 million Swiss francs.
* Siegfried Holding said Germany-based RAG-Stiftung
Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH will participate in its hybrid bond
in order to help finance Siegfried's acquisition of significant
elements of BASF's pharmaceutical supply business.
ECONOMY
Swiss bond auction result due at 0900 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)