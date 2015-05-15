Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 15

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
ZURICH May 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.0 percent higher at 9,154 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
SYNGENTA
U.S. seeds giant Monsanto is trying to line up buyers for assets worth up to $8 billion to appease competition authorities before making a fresh takeover approach for Swiss Syngenta, possibly within three weeks, industry sources said.
ROCHE
A drug being developed by Roche was shown in pivotal trials to shrink tumors in patients with advanced lung cancer with a specific gene mutation who had stopped responding to crizotinib, another drug in the same class.
UBS
Securities arbitrators ordered UBS to pay an investor $200,000 for losses incurred by its Puerto Rico closed-end bond funds, marking one of the first rulings in a flood of cases involving the risky securities.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Logitech said it will take a non-cash, non-tax-deductible goodwill impairment charge related to the acquisition of Lifesize. The charge is expected to be between $100 million and $123 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2015.
* Adecco said its shareholder Artisan Partners L.P. holds 5.40 percent of the share capital of the staffing company.
* Bobst said it is acquiring 65 percent of Nuova Gidue Srl, an Italian manufacturer of narrow and mid-web printing presses, with the option to purchase the remaining shares. Financial details of the transaction weren't disclosed.
* Banque Cantonale de Geneve said it has completed a senior debt bond issue of 150 million Swiss francs ($163.59 million).
* Novavest said it plans further expansion of its property portfolio and will issue a mandatory convertible bond in an amount of up to 14 million Swiss francs.
* Newron Pharmaceuticals and Zambon said they had launched Xadago for patients with mid- to late-stage Parkinson's disease in Germany.
ECONOMY
April PPI due at 0715 GMT ($1 = 0.9169 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
