Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 18

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
ZURICH May 18 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,128 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
SWISS NATIONAL BANK
Switzerland's central bank is monitoring the value of the Swiss franc against a number of currencies and is satisfied with the impact of negative interest rates, one of its board members told local newspapers.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Cascade Investment, L.L.C. and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust have filed an appeal against FINMA's decision, relating to the attempted takeover of Sika by France's Saint-Gobain, with the Swiss Federal Administrative Court in St. Gallen, Switzerland.
* Evolva announced the achievement of the third milestone in its collaboration with Roquette Frères SA.
* Kudelski announced the successful completion of its previously announced transaction pursuant to which EchoStar has become a shareholder in SmarDTV SA, a subsidiary of Kudelski SA.
* Alpha PetroVision said it has auctioned the remaining 50 percent of its Overriding Royalty Interest in the production of the Paul Prospect oil field in Weld County, Colorado, for $5.3 million.
ECONOMY
SNB sight deposits data due at 0700 GMT
Swiss retail sales due at 0715 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
