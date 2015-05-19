Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 19

ZURICH May 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 9,221 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
JULIUS BAER
The Swiss private bank said its assets under management fell
1 percent to 289 billion Swiss francs ($311.93 billion) in the
first four months of the year.
SONOVA
The world's largest maker of hearing aids reported record
full-year sales on Tuesday and said it would raise its dividend
by 8 percent.
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank said it is issuing new shares representing
1.9 percent of its currently issued share capital as a result of
the Swiss bank's 2014 scrip dividend.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
has granted CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments)
waiver for the cobas Strep A test for use on the cobas Liat
System.
* Holcim said Kaspar Wenger is designated Chairman
of the Board of Holcim (Schweiz) AG effective June 30.
* Adecco said it successfully issued 500 million
euro seven-year notes with a coupon of 1.5 percent. The proceeds
will be used for general corporate purposes.
* Schmolz+Bickenbach posted a first-quarter net
loss of 122.4 million euros.
* Meyer Burger said it has been chosen by an
existing Asian customer to deliver MAiA 2.1 equipment. The
contract value is over 38 million Swiss francs with delivery and
commissioning of the systems starting in the third quarter of
2015 and heading into early 2016.
* Sunrise posted a first-quarter net loss of 167
million Swiss francs, largely due to initial public offering and
refinancing costs.
* Dufry launched an early conversion offer in
respect of its 275 million Swiss franc Mandatory Convertible
Notes due June 18, 2015.
