Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 19

ZURICH May 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 9,221 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

JULIUS BAER

The Swiss private bank said its assets under management fell 1 percent to 289 billion Swiss francs ($311.93 billion) in the first four months of the year.

For more, click on

SONOVA

The world's largest maker of hearing aids reported record full-year sales on Tuesday and said it would raise its dividend by 8 percent.

For more, click on

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank said it is issuing new shares representing 1.9 percent of its currently issued share capital as a result of the Swiss bank's 2014 scrip dividend.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) waiver for the cobas Strep A test for use on the cobas Liat System.

* Holcim said Kaspar Wenger is designated Chairman of the Board of Holcim (Schweiz) AG effective June 30.

* Adecco said it successfully issued 500 million euro seven-year notes with a coupon of 1.5 percent. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

* Schmolz+Bickenbach posted a first-quarter net loss of 122.4 million euros.

* Meyer Burger said it has been chosen by an existing Asian customer to deliver MAiA 2.1 equipment. The contract value is over 38 million Swiss francs with delivery and commissioning of the systems starting in the third quarter of 2015 and heading into early 2016.

* Sunrise posted a first-quarter net loss of 167 million Swiss francs, largely due to initial public offering and refinancing costs.

* Dufry launched an early conversion offer in respect of its 275 million Swiss franc Mandatory Convertible Notes due June 18, 2015.

ECONOMY

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)