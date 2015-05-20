Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 20

ZURICH May 20 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday
UBS
Five of the world's biggest banks are expected to be hit
with a combined bill of more than $5 billion and criminal
charges on Wednesday in a settlement with U.S. and British
authorities over rigging of currency markets.
UBS AG <UBSG.VX] must buy back an investor's Puerto Rico
bond fund portfolio for $1 million, securities arbitrators ruled
on Tuesday in a rare, lengthy rebuke of the firm's sales
practices on the Caribbean island.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Bravofly said that it will change its corporate
name to lastminute.com in the course of the year to reflect the
firm's new brand strategy following the acquisition of
lastminute.com in March.
ECONOMY
May ZEW data due at 0900 GMT
The Swiss National Bank is aware of the risks posed by
negative interest rates, which it has used to tame a surge in
the Swiss franc, SNB vice-chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said on
Tuesday.
