Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 20

ZURICH May 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening nearly unchanged at 9,298 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
UBS
UBS said on Wednesday it has settled a probe by
U.S. authorities over alleged rigging of currency markets by
agreeing to pay $545 million in combined fines and pleading
guilty to one count of wire fraud in a separate matter.
UBS AG must buy back an investor's Puerto Rico
bond fund portfolio for $1 million, securities arbitrators ruled
on Tuesday in a rare, lengthy rebuke of the firm's sales
practices on the Caribbean island.
For more, click on
HOLCIM
Swiss cement maker Holcim said on Wednesday it
would cut 120 jobs in Switzerland, ahead of its merger with
French peer Lafarge.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* The investment firm for Switzerland's wealthy Jacobs
family said outgoing Adecco Chief Executive Patrick De
Maeseneire and Patrick Firmenich, previously CEO of unlisted
flavours and fragrances maker Firmenich, were elected to its
board.
* Partners Group said it raised more than $850
million for investments on behalf of its clients in corporate
senior secured loans via its fourth Private Markets Credit
Strategies program, as well as a number of separate client
mandates.
* Bravofly said that it will change its corporate
name to lastminute.com in the course of the year to reflect the
firm's new brand strategy following the acquisition of
lastminute.com in March.
* Evolva said Chief Executive Neil Goldsmith has
exercised options that he held to acquire 3.8 million new Evolva
shares, simultaneously selling 2.2 million of them to cover the
acquisition costs and taxes related to the option transaction,
leaving him with an additional 1.6 million shares.
ECONOMY
May ZEW data due at 0900 GMT
The Swiss National Bank is aware of the risks posed by
negative interest rates, which it has used to tame a surge in
the Swiss franc, SNB vice-chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said on
Tuesday.
For more, click on
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)