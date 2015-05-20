Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 20

ZURICH May 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening nearly unchanged at 9,298 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

UBS said on Wednesday it has settled a probe by U.S. authorities over alleged rigging of currency markets by agreeing to pay $545 million in combined fines and pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud in a separate matter.

UBS AG must buy back an investor's Puerto Rico bond fund portfolio for $1 million, securities arbitrators ruled on Tuesday in a rare, lengthy rebuke of the firm's sales practices on the Caribbean island.

For more, click on

HOLCIM

Swiss cement maker Holcim said on Wednesday it would cut 120 jobs in Switzerland, ahead of its merger with French peer Lafarge.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* The investment firm for Switzerland's wealthy Jacobs family said outgoing Adecco Chief Executive Patrick De Maeseneire and Patrick Firmenich, previously CEO of unlisted flavours and fragrances maker Firmenich, were elected to its board.

* Partners Group said it raised more than $850 million for investments on behalf of its clients in corporate senior secured loans via its fourth Private Markets Credit Strategies program, as well as a number of separate client mandates.

* Bravofly said that it will change its corporate name to lastminute.com in the course of the year to reflect the firm's new brand strategy following the acquisition of lastminute.com in March.

* Evolva said Chief Executive Neil Goldsmith has exercised options that he held to acquire 3.8 million new Evolva shares, simultaneously selling 2.2 million of them to cover the acquisition costs and taxes related to the option transaction, leaving him with an additional 1.6 million shares.

ECONOMY

May ZEW data due at 0900 GMT

The Swiss National Bank is aware of the risks posed by negative interest rates, which it has used to tame a surge in the Swiss franc, SNB vice-chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said on Tuesday.

For more, click on

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)