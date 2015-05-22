Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 22

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
ZURICH May 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,354 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
RICHEMONT
Cartier owner Richemont posted an 8 percent drop in April sales at constant exchange rates as well as lower net profits and said trading continued to remain difficult in its big markets of Hong Kong and Macau.
SYNGENTA
State-owned China National Chemical Corp, better known as ChemChina, is not considering bidding for Monsanto's herbicide business or for Swiss crop chemicals maker Syngenta, a top ChemChina executive told Reuters.
SWISS BANKS
Moody's said it had reviewed its ratings of Swiss banks, upgrading 10 long-term bank deposit ratings and affirming two others.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
ECONOMY
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
