Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 27

ZURICH May 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI index
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,280 points on
Wednesday, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
HOLCIM
Cement companies Holcim and Lafarge said
that they have reached a binding agreement under which Irish
cement maker CRH Plc will buy some of their assets for
6.5 billion euro ($7.07 billion).
They also said on Wednesday they had finalised the make-up
of the future 10-member executive committee of the combined
LafargeHolcim.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said it will announce new data in
rheumatoid arthritis and severe inflammatory disorders at the
European League Against Rheumatism Annual Congress.
* Novartis said it will present new data on 21
medicines and 11 investigational compounds at ASCO and EHA.
* Highland Capital Management is suing Credit Suisse
for more than $500 million, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
* Baloise Group Chief Executive Martin Strobel
announced that he will be standing down on April 30, 2016.
* Swisslog said it has jointly agreed with Karl
Puehringer, head of the healthcare solutions division, to
terminate their employment relationship from the end of this
month due to differing opinions on the future development of the
division. Chief Executive Peter Hettich will manage the division
until further notice.
ECONOMY
The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 1.25 in April
from 1.34 in March, the Swiss bank's economists said on
Wednesday.
