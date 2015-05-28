Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 28

ZURICH May 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI index
was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,389 points on
Thursday, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius
Baer JBPRE01.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
ROCHE
Roche and Galenica said they have reached
an exclusive license agreement to sell the Basel-based
drugmaker's Mircera, a treatment for symptomatic anaemia
associated with chronic kidney disease, in the United States and
Puerto Rico.
BASLER KANTONALBANK
Swiss regional bank Basler Kantonalbank said on
Thursday it will pay 38.6 million euros ($42.1 million) to
settle a probe by German officials over undeclared assets in
hidden offshore accounts in Switzerland.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schlatter Industries said it expects net proceeds
of approximately 14.3 million Swiss francs from capital
increase.
ECONOMY
Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 1.3 percent in April
to 16.294 billion Swiss francs ($17.18 billion), the Federal
Customs Office said on Thursday.
Swiss first-quarter industrial orders due at 0715 GMT
