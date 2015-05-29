Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29

ZURICH May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI index was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,413 points on Friday, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS BANKS

Societe Generale Private Banking (Lugano-Svizzera) , MediBank AG, LBBW (Schweiz) AG, and Scobag Privatbank AG cut deals with the U.S. Department of Justice to avoid prosecution for helping Americans evade taxes, the DOJ said on Thursday.

NESTLE

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked manufacturers of dermal fillers, which includes Galderma, a unit of Nestle SA, to update their labeling to reflect the possible risk of serious injuries caused by unintentional injection of the fillers into the blood vessels in the face.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kaba said it completed a capital increase from authorized capital, following its merger with Dorma Group.

* Temenos said it issued a 175 million Swiss franc ($185.72 million) senior unsecured bond with a coupon of 2 percent that matures in June 2022, for repayment of debt and general corporate purposes.

* Dufry said it concluded am early conversion offer for its 275 million 2 percent mandatory convertible notes due June 18.

* GAM Holding said financial chief Marco Suter has decided to step down from his current role by year-end, and named Richard McNamara, previously managing director of finance at Henderson Group, as his successor.

* Dottikon said it swung to a full-year net profit of 1.3 million francs from a year-ago loss, that it will not pay a dividend, and that for the coming year it expects to extend its project pipeline and anticipates a further increase in net sales and net income on the year.

* Cembra said it will reorganize its branch business into five brokerage regions from July, in a bid to improve cooperation with loab brokers and clients.

* Edisun Power said it had signed a contract for the purchase of a 1,755 MW photovoltaic plant in Mallorca.

ECONOMY

Switzerland's economy contracted in the first quarter, data showed on Friday, with strong household spending softening what would have been a bigger drop after the central bank allowed the franc to float freely against the euro.

KOF indicator for May due at 0700 GMT ($1 = 0.9423 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)