Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 2

ZURICH, June 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI index was seen opening 0.25 percent higher at 9,291 points on Tuesday, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika said the Cantonal Court of Zug had served it with a challenge and voting right action of Schenker Winkler-Holding (SWH) against certain resolutions of the ordinary general meeting of Sika on April 14, 2015. SWH challenges in particular the re-election to the board of directors of Ribar and Haelg, Sauter, Suter and Tobler as well as the non-election of Roesle to the board, Sika said, adding it will respond to the action of SWH in the context of the court proceedings.

* Nestle USA said it would remove artificial flavours and reduce sodium in frozen pizza and snack products by the end of the year.

* Novartis said CTL019 data showed its potential in the treatment of specific types of hard-to-treat non-hodgkin lymphoma and highlight preliminary safety and efficacy data for the medicine in other indications.

* Novartis said new one-year data for secukinumab, the first IL-17A inhibitor to show significant improvement in ankylosing spondylitis (AS) signs and symptoms, was to be presented at European League Against Rheumatism meeting (EULAR).

* Roche said it would collaborate with Amgen on a phase 1b study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of talimogene laherparepvec, Amgen's investigational oncolytic immunotherapy, in combination with Roche's investigational anti-PDL1 therapy atezolizumab, in patients with triple-negative breast cancer and colorectal cancer with liver metastases.

* Meyer Burger said it had been selected by Lerri Solar Technology to supply MB PERC upgrade cell solution and PV measurement technology. The order volume is around 16.5 million Swiss francs, the firm said.

* Nobel Biocare announced the cancellation of its publicly held shares and de-listing from Six Swiss Exchange as of June 10.

* Aryzta reported 9-month revenue of 2.83 billion euros and said underlying fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) is expected to be circa 400 euro cents in FY 2015.

