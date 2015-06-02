Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 2

ZURICH, June 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI index
was seen opening 0.25 percent higher at 9,291 points on
Tuesday, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sika said the Cantonal Court of Zug had served it
with a challenge and voting right action of Schenker
Winkler-Holding (SWH) against certain resolutions of the
ordinary general meeting of Sika on April 14, 2015. SWH
challenges in particular the re-election to the board of
directors of Ribar and Haelg, Sauter, Suter and Tobler as well
as the non-election of Roesle to the board, Sika said, adding it
will respond to the action of SWH in the context of the court
proceedings.
* Nestle USA said it would remove artificial
flavours and reduce sodium in frozen pizza and snack products by
the end of the year.
* Novartis said CTL019 data showed its potential
in the treatment of specific types of hard-to-treat non-hodgkin
lymphoma and highlight preliminary safety and efficacy data for
the medicine in other indications.
* Novartis said new one-year data for secukinumab,
the first IL-17A inhibitor to show significant improvement in
ankylosing spondylitis (AS) signs and symptoms, was to be
presented at European League Against Rheumatism meeting (EULAR).
* Roche said it would collaborate with Amgen on a
phase 1b study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of talimogene
laherparepvec, Amgen's investigational oncolytic immunotherapy,
in combination with Roche's investigational anti-PDL1 therapy
atezolizumab, in patients with triple-negative breast cancer and
colorectal cancer with liver metastases.
* Meyer Burger said it had been selected by Lerri
Solar Technology to supply MB PERC upgrade cell solution and PV
measurement technology. The order volume is around 16.5 million
Swiss francs, the firm said.
* Nobel Biocare announced the cancellation of its
publicly held shares and de-listing from Six Swiss Exchange as
of June 10.
* Aryzta reported 9-month revenue of 2.83 billion
euros and said underlying fully diluted earnings per share (EPS)
is expected to be circa 400 euro cents in FY 2015.
ECONOMY
