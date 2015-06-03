Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 3

ZURICH, June 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,224 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* UBS said it has launched its first innovation
centre in Asia Pacific and a new wealth management app in the
region.
* Dufry said its board had resolved to reduce the
maximum size of its capital increase to up to 23,446,400 fully
paid-up new registered shares with a par value of 5 Swiss francs
($5.36) each. The previously announced rights offering is in
connection with Dufry's acquisition of World Duty Free.
* Basler Kantonalbank expects proceeds of 15
million Swiss francs from AG zum Storchen's sale of a property.
* Zueblin Immobilien said the strong Swiss franc
had a substantial negative impact on results as it posted a net
loss for the full year of 212 million francs.
* Addex Therapeutics published results obtained in
collaboration with Professor John Cryan, which demonstrated the
efficacy of a negative allosteric modulator of the metabotropic
glutamate receptor subtype 7 (mGlu7 receptor), in a rat model of
stress-sensitive visceral hypersensitivity.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9329 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)