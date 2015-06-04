Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 4

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
ZURICH, June 4 The Swiss blue-chip SMI index was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,239 points on Thursday, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
SYNGENTA
German chemicals group BASF is considering a potential offer for Syngenta, the Swiss peer that has received a $45 billion takeover offer from Monsanto, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Valiant said its deputy chief executive officer Martin Gafner would leave the company at the end of March 2016.
* LEM said net profit decreased by 14.3 percent in the fourth quarter to 10.0 million Swiss francs.
* SGS said it had acquired DLH, which operates 10 vehicle inspection service centres in France and generated revenues of more than 2.7 million euros in 2014.
* Sulzer said it had acquired Precision Gas Turbine Inc, a United States-based provider of gas turbine maintenance and inspections. The company achieved revenues in a single-digit million U.S. dollar range in 2014, Sulzer said.
ECONOMY
