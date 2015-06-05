Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 5

ZURICH, June 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 9,198 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
NESTLE
Food group Nestle has withdrawn Maggi noodles from
sale in India due to "an environment of confusion for
consumers", following a food scare sparked by reports of excess
lead in some packets of the popular instant snack.
For more click on
SYNGENTA
U.S. agrochemicals firm Monsanto Co and its advisers are
working flat out to accommodate Syngenta's qualms about
regulatory hurdles to a deal whose perils may well outweigh the
rewards.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Up to nine banks including UBS and Credit Suisse
are expected to pay settlements from a few hundred
million dollars to $2-$3 billion each related to soured
mortgages, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
* Compagnie Financiere Tradition said the take-up by
shareholders for a scrip dividend resulted in the issuance of
286,774 new shares with a nominal value of 2.50 Swiss francs
each, with a total nominal value of 716,935 francs. The new
shares will be fully paid up by conversion of available equity
and carry dividend rights from the current financial year.
* BB Biotech said it is being replaced in the
TecDax Index due to a decline in its Xetra trading volumes.
* Burckhardt Compression said it celebrated
groundbreaking for its new assembly and office facility in
Texas.
ECONOMY
SNB monthly currency reserves due at 0700 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)