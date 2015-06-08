Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 8

ZURICH, June 8 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
SYNGENTA
Switzerland's Syngenta rejected a second takeover proposal
from agrochemicals firm Monsanto on Monday, saying its U.S.
rival had made no attempt to seriously address regulatory
concerns over the potential deal.
ACTELION
Pharmaceutical company Shire is considering a 12
billion pound ($18.32 billion) takeover of Actelion Ltd,
Europe's biggest biotech firm, Britain's Sunday Times newspaper
reported, citing unnamed sources.
UBS
The Swiss bank appointed Brian Smith, former co-head of
JPMorgan Chase & Co's African arm, as the country head
of South Africa and head of investment banking for Sub-Saharan
Africa, according to an internal memo.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis is taking a 300 to 400 million Swiss
franc hit to profit due to the strength of Switzerland's
currency, the pharmaceutical firm's chairman Joerg Reinhardt
said in an interview with Tages-Anzeiger.
* Roche is confident it can compensate for any
decline in sales from three important drugs as their patents
expire in coming years, the firm's chief executive officer
Severin Schwan told Swiss paper Nordwestschweiz.
* Barry Callebaut said it would acquire assets of
American Almond and has signed an agreement to acquire customer
portfolio, brands, recipes, and manufacturing equipment from the
nut products manufacturer.
* Alpiq said it is launching another cash tender
offer up to 450 million Swiss francs on its outstanding senior
Swiss francs bonds due 2016-2019 with the intention of reducing
gross debt and future funding costs in line with its strategy.
* A spokesman for activist investor Cevian told Swiss paper
Finanz und Wirtschaft that they think ABB's valuation
does not correctly mirror its worth.
* Vetropack said it has signed a purchase agreement
to acquire a glassworks from Bormioli Rocco S.p.A, a company
based in Italy.
ECONOMY
SNB weekly sight deposits due at 0700 GMT
