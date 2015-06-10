Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 10

ZURICH, June 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI index
was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,972 points on
Wednesday, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
NOVARTIS
Novartis AG said one-year results of its drug
secukinumab show it is effective in treating patients with
ankylosing spondylitis (AS), a debilitating joint condition of
the spine.
For more, click on
ROCHE
Roche said it received breakthrough therapy
designation from the U.S. health regulator for its Actemra
treatment in systemic sclerosis.
For more, click on
BARRY CALLEBAUT
Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut said on Wednesday it
is naming Unilever executive Antoine de Saint-Affrique
as its new Chief Executive effective in October, replacing
Juergen Steinemann, who is stepping down in August.
For more, click on
BERNER KANTONALBANK
Berner Kantonalbank agreed to pay the United States nearly
$4.62 million under a resolution announced on Tuesday by the
U.S. Justice Department. The bank said in a statement the
penalty will have no impact on its results for the current year
and that it had already made appropriate provisions in 2013.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* The Swiss bourse said it granted an extension to UBS
in relation to the Swiss bank's delisting of shares
from its entity prior to a share swap into a new company.
* Santhera said it has discussed its plans to
submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for idebenone to treat
patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy with the US Food and
Drug Administration in a pre-NDA meeting. The Swiss firm said it
and FDA agreed that data presented at the meeting will be
further discussed during a second meeting.
* Partners Group said it has raised $700 million
for a multi-asset credit strategy program, Partners Group
Multi-Asset Credit Strategy 2014, the first comingled investment
program to offer investors comprehensive exposure to private
markets debt, incorporating real estate and infrastructure debt
as well as corporate debt.
* Kudelski announced a multi-year patent cross
license agreement with Bloomberg Finance L.P. The terms of the
agreement remain confidential, Kudelski said, with Bloomberg
making a one-time payment to the company.
* Zueblin said it will hold a shareholder meeting
on June 30 to propose, among others, a reduction of the share
capital with a simultaneous increase of the share capital.
ECONOMY
Swiss bond auction result due at 0900 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)