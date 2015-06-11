Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 11

ZURICH, June 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI index
was seen opening virtually unchanged at 9,009 points on
Thursday, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
SYNGENTA
Monsanto has ruled out raising its non-binding $45 billion
offer for Swiss rival Syngenta unless the target company gives
it access to business data.
ZURICH INSURANCE
Zurich said Cecilia Reyes would replace outgoing Axel P.
Lehmann as Chief Risk Officer, effective July 1. Urban Angehrn,
currently Head of Alternative Investments, will become Chief
Investment Officer, the insurer said. Lehmann will leave the
company by the end of this year, it said.
HOLCIM
Germany's HeidelbergCement sees no negative effects on its
business from the merger between rivals Holcim and Lafarge,
Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Thurgauer Kantonalbank said it would offer 1.35
million participation certificates with a nominal value of 20
Swiss francs per title at a price range of 71 to 77 Swiss
francs.
* Swisslog said Hans Ziegler was resigning from its
Board of Directors.
* ams commented on press speculation regarding the
validity of its NFC technology and strategy. The group said it
is fully convinced of its strong market position in NFC
technology including differentiated boosted NFC solutions with a
multi-year roadmap to exploit its technological advantages. It
said it is generally not in a position to comment on specific
customer relationships or programmes.
* Cembra Money Bank said Richard Laxer has informed
its board of directors that he will step down from his position
as a member of the board as of Sept. 1.
* Kuoni Group said its Outbound Units, which it
intends to sell this year, posted an 8 percent fall in booking
numbers and turnover in local currency terms year on year, as
well as a 13 percent fall in Swiss franc terms for the five
months to the end of May.
ECONOMY
