Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 12

ZURICH, June 12 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,126 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
SIKA <SIK.VX
A Swiss court has rejected an appeal by Sika's
controlling shareholder seeking to lift a limit on its voting
rights over the Swiss chemicals company.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration has approved Promacta for the treatment of
children aged six years and older with chronic immune
thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to
corticosteroids, immunoglobulins or splenectomy. The drugmaker
also said Cosentyx met the primary endpoints in two new clinical
studies. It also announced new analyses from Phase III
registration studies showing Xolair helps patients with Chronic
Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) achieve significant improvements in
quality of life measures.
* Zurich Insurance said it has exercised its
option to redeem 269 million euros of subordinated debt.
* Sika said it was served with a conciliation
request from Walter Grueebler, its former chairman and a
shareholder, that challenges the resolution to hold an
extraordinary general meeting on July 24, 2015. The resolution
was passed upon the request and with the votes of
Schenker-Winkler Holding AG, the controlling shareholder, and
Sika will respond to this challenge action in the context of the
proceedings. Sika said its board remains convinced that the
attempted sale of Sika to Saint-Gobain is legally not viable in
this form and lacks any industrial logic.
* Private Equity Holding reported a comprehensive
income of 22.9 million euros for the 2014/2015 financial year,
an increase of 13.8 percent.
ECONOMY
