Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 15

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
ZURICH, June 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent lower at 8,960 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Straumann has increased its stake in Canada's Dental Wings to 55 percent, with an option to take full ownership by 2020. Despite Straumann now holding a majority stake, founding shareholders will retain a controlling interest in the firm and will remain with the company.
* Valartis deputy chairman, Urs Maurer-Lambrou, has announced his immediate resignation from the group's board of directors.
* The Swiss Takeover Board has granted Zueblin Immobilien shareholder Lamesa Holding an exemption from a mandatory offer obligation. Additionally, Zueblin and its French subsidiary have signed an investment agreement with TwentyTwo Real Estate Partners and Massena Partners who will invest 32.3 million euros.
* UBS has started operations at its subsidiary UBS Switzerland AG in a step to meet tighter regulatory requirements for the banking industry.
* Novartis has announced positive results from a study testing its Tasigna drug in newly diagnosed chronic myeloid leukemia patients.
ECONOMY
SNB weekly sight deposits due at 0700 GMT
May producer/import price index at 0715 GMT
April retail sales at 0715 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.